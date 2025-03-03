Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 3 (ANI): PM Surya Ghar Mufta Bijli Yojana has been proving very beneficial in the state of Tripura. The scheme launched by Tripura Rajya Vidyut Nigam Limited (TRVNL) last year aims to promote the use of rooftop solar power and help households generate their own electricity, thereby reducing dependency on traditional power sources.

Sishir Debbarma, Nodal Officer, said the response in Tripura for the scheme has been 'excellent' and significant progress has been made. He also expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath for the same.

"The response in Tripura has been excellent, and we are still operating in mission mode. This initiative started in February 2024, and so far, we have made significant progress. We have set up 2 to 4 camps, and I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Modiji and Ratan Lal Nathji (Tripura Minister) for their immense support. We are conducting camps both in urban areas and in remote locations. Our target is to reach 50,000 registrations by 2027, and as of now, we have already registered 12,500 people. The public response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are making every effort to reach more people to make them understand the immense benefits of this initiative," the nodal officer told ANI.

"This is a renewable energy source--an energy source that will never deplete. Our natural resources will eventually run out, and in the end, we will have to rely on renewable energy. That is why we are conducting these camps effectively, and the response in Tripura has been highly encouraging," Debbarma said.

Government subsidies are also available for solar power installations. The cost structure is as follows:

1 kW system costs Rs 65,000, with a subsidy of up to Rs 33,000. 2 kW system costs Rs 1,55,000, with a subsidy of up to Rs 66,000. 3 kW system costs Rs 2,20,000, with a subsidy of up to Rs 85,800. The subsidy amount remains fixed for these capacities. For additional capacity beyond these limits, the subsidy remains the same.

Mrinmoy Roy, a vendor, said, "Since the launch of the PM Surya Ghar initiative in 2024, there has been immense enthusiasm among the people. The state government has organized numerous camps to promote this initiative, and the public response has been overwhelmingly positive," the beneficiary told ANI.

"We are witnessing a high number of registrations, and people are even calling us to inquire about it. There are no misconceptions about the program because people can see the benefits firsthand. In some areas, electricity bills have been reduced to zero, which has further increased interest and excitement among the public. We are very happy with the response and the enthusiasm surrounding this initiative," he added.

Parimal Debnath, another beneficiary said they have benefitted greatly from the initiative and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme.

"I have benefited greatly from this initiative, and I would like to sincerely thank our Prime Minister. I also want to express my gratitude to the Electricity Department for their efforts. Previously, my electricity bill used to be around Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500, but now it has gone into the negative, and I no longer have to pay any bills. I strongly encourage everyone to install this system in their homes and take advantage of its benefits," Debnath said.

Gauri Devi Debnath, another beneficiary, said, I feel very happy after installing this system in my home because we used to pay high electricity bills, but now we don't have to pay anything. The previous worries about electricity bills are completely gone. I encourage everyone to install this system in their homes and take advantage of it. I sincerely thank PM Modi for introducing such a visionary initiative and also extend my gratitude to TSECL for their support."

The primary goal of the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Yojana is to increase the share of renewable energy, especially solar power, in the state's energy mix. The scheme is designed to benefit rural households by providing them an opportunity to save on electricity bills, enhance their income by selling excess electricity, and reduce their carbon footprint.

Key Benefits of the Scheme include: By generating their own electricity, households can significantly cut down on monthly electricity expenses. The initiative encourages the use of clean, renewable energy, contributing to a greener environment.

Households can sell surplus electricity generated from their rooftop solar systems back to the grid, following the rules set by the Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission, turning it into an additional source of income.

The government has set up a user-friendly online portal, making it easy for consumers to apply for the scheme with minimal documentation--just a valid mobile number and a copy of the electricity bill.

The scheme also provides an opportunity for consumers to avail loans at low interest rates for installing solar plants.

The initiative offers a 25-year lifespan for the solar plants, with the first 5 years being maintenance-free. A 1 kW solar plant typically produces around 100 units of electricity per month and requires approximately 100 square feet of space for installation.

This step towards renewable energy is expected to not only benefit consumers financially but also contribute to sustainable development in the region. As the state moves forward with its renewable energy goals, the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Yojana promises to be a crucial tool in advancing both economic growth and environmental conservation in Tripura.For further details and to apply, visit the official MNRE portal or contact Tripura Rajya Vidyut Nigam Limited. (ANI)

