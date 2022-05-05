New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' on Friday via video conferencing, his office said.

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide. 'JITO Connect' is an endeavour to help business and industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will address the inaugural session of 'JITO Connect 2022' on May 6 at 10:30 am via video conferencing, it said.

'JITO Connect 2022' is a three-day event being organised at the Gangadham Annex in Pune from May 6 to 8 and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and economy, the statement said.

