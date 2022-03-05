New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue on Saturday.

The Prime Minister has held regular high-level meetings over the Ukraine crisis. Over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under Operation Ganga from crisis-ridden Ukraine.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Drunk Driver Mows 2 Minor Girls, Truck Gutted While Escaping in Palghar.

Tensions have escalated following Russia's military action against Ukraine.

The External Affairs Ministry on Saturday said that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

Also Read | Court Dismisses Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case Over Alleged Funding of Northeast Delhi Violence.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)