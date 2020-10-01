New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the 'VAIBHAV Summit' -- a platform which brings together overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians.

The aim of the summit is to bring Indian-origin luminaries in academic institutes and research organisations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and science and technology (S&T) base in India for global development, a Prime Minister's Office statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit on October 2 at 6:30 PM via video conferencing, the statement said.

The VAIBHAV Summit is a global virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian researchers and academicians, and is being organised from October 2 to 31, 2020, it said.

"Looking forward to tomorrow's Vaibhav Summit, which brings together scientists as well as researchers from the Indian diaspora. Do join at 6:30 PM on 2nd October," Modi tweeted.

The inauguration will be followed by online deliberation sessions.

The initiative involves multiple levels of interactions among overseas experts and Indian counterparts over a month-long series of webinars, video conferences etc., the statement said.

More than 3,000 overseas Indian origin academicians and scientists from 55 countries and more than 10,000 resident academicians and scientists are taking part in the summit, it said.

About 200 academic institutes and S&T departments, led by the Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, are organising the summit running through the month of October.

Over 1,500 panelists from 40 countries, 200 leading Indian R&D and academic institutions will virtually deliberate in 18 different areas and 80 topics in more than 200 deliberation sessions, the statement said.

Concluding session is planned on October 31, 2020, on the occasion of Sardar Patel Jayanti, it said.

