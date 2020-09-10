Patna, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch three schemes for Bihar worth Rs 901 crore on Sunday, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here.

Modi will launch the schemes at a function held through video conference, he said.

Also Read | Antarvedi Temple Chariot Fire: CBI Probe Recommended by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sushil Modi said the PM will inaugurate the 193-km pipeline of Durgapur-Banka section, which has been built at a cost of Rs 634 crore, and a Rs 131-crore LPG bottling plant at Banka.

He will also inaugurate a new LPG plant at Sugauli in East Champaran district, the deputy CM said.

Also Read | Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Says Tourists Can Visit The Union Territory With COVID-19 Negative Test Report.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the function, too, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)