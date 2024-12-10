New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the compendium of complete works of great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati on Wednesday, his office said.

Bharati's writings instilled patriotism in people, and brought the essence of Indian culture and the spiritual heritage of the country to the masses in a language that the masses can relate to, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi will release the compendium at around 1 pm at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, it said.

The 23-volume set has been compiled and edited by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers.

It contains details of the editions, explanations, documents, background information and philosophical presentation, among others, of the writings of Subramania Bharati.

