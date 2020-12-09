New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme that has been cleared by the Cabinet will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve WiFi availability across the country.

"Historic PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme that has been cleared by the Cabinet today will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve Wi-Fi availability across the length and breadth of India. It will further 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living'," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Also Read | Hyderabad Woman Given Triple Talaq Over Phone by American Husband.

There will be no license fee for providing broadband Internet through these public Wi-Fi networks.

"No licence fee for providing broadband internet services using public Wi-Fi hotspots will massively encourage its proliferation and penetration across the length and breadth of the country. Availability and use of broadband will enhance incomes, employment, quality of life, and ease of doing business," as per an official statement.According to the government, the proliferation of public Wi-Fi will not only create employment but also enhance disposable incomes in the hands of small and medium entrepreneurs and boost the GDP (gross domestic product) of the country.The proliferation of broadband services through public Wi-Fi is a step towards digital India and consequential benefit thereon. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020 Phase 5: Over 8 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of 299 Candidates Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)