Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Lucknow to see ailing former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The BJP chief went straight to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences to see the veteran leader who was hospitalised last week following a heart attack and kidney-related problems.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was worried about him (former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh). I came here to see him along with CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders. We pray for his speedy recovery. He is responding to medicines," Nadda said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Kalyan Singh at the hospital.

Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to ensure that the best possible medical care is made available to the former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, sources said on Monday. Sources told ANI that PM Modi also called Singh's son Rajveer to inquire about his health. (ANI)

