Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over its stance on the three-language policy, alleging that the ruling partyin Tamil Nadu is once again using the tactic of anti-Hindi narrative ahead of the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Ramadoss said, "Elections are around the corner. As usual, the DMK is taking the anti-Hindi plank, and this is what they've been doing for the last 50-60 years. But at the same time, the Union government shouldn't enforce anything on the states. We have had a two-language policy for nearly 60 years. It has been successful. We have been successful as a state. Tamil Nadu is one of the most developed states in India. The Union Government should not force any state to adopt some policy..."

On February 28, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin urged the people to "rise" to defend the state in a fight against the delimitation of constituencies and the "three-language policy" under the Centre's New Education Policy (NEP)

Stalin criticised the three-language policy, saying that it had resulted in the Centre withholding the state's funds and that delimitation would now 'affect' the state's representation.

"Their three-language policy has already resulted in the withholding of our rightful funds. Likewise, while they claim they will not reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats, they are unwilling to assure that the representation of other states will not be disproportionately increased. Our demand is clear: do not determine parliamentary constituencies based on population alone... We will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's welfare and future for anyone or anything...Tamil Nadu will resist! Tamil Nadu will prevail," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said that there's a strong demand for implementing the New Education Policy 2020 because the youth feel "hugely deprived" of opportunities.

"There is huge demand for implementation of the NEP 2020. The youth of this region feel hugely deprived of opportunities compared to those from neighboring states due to the rigid two-language policy of the State Government," the Governor said in a statement posted on X by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.

He further stated that the 'stringent' two-language policy is "unfair" and that the youth "must have a choice to study language."

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi. (ANI)

