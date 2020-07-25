Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): In a significant contribution in the fight against COVID-19, youth trained under Pradhan Mantri Kushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) are preparing masks and PPEs at a local institute in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The institute which is an undertaking of 'She Hope Society for Women Entrepreneurs', train youth in tailoring so that they can earn their living without being dependent.

This change has been seen post-abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 5 last year, which stripped the region of its special status.

Both men and women are skilled to stitch masks and PPEs that help them earn their living.

However, this is not the only centre which is contributing to the fight against COVID-19 in Kashmir. There are many such institutes which are proving to be a helping hand in the battle against the virus.

Speaking to ANI, Uzafia Jan, a programme manager, said that the institute is providing skill development training to the backward community so that they can earn a livelihood.

"We give training to the people who come from economically weaker sections of society so that they can earn their living. We provide inclusive training here. We also provide training to the specially-abled people," Uzafia Jan told ANI.

"We have been given training for tailoring. We got calls during the lockdown that there is a need for people to prepare masks and PPEs. It helped us earn money," said Shaista Jan, a woman who first underwent training on tailoring and is now making PPEs and masks.

This initiative is helping the youth in improving their quality of life as they are coming forward to enhance their skills. (ANI)

