Ahmedabad, Sep 14 (PTI) The Gujarat BJP's 'Seva Saptah' to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70 years of age on September 17 began on Monday and will continue till Sunday.

Party leaders said each day of the 'service week' will have social initiatives, like distribution of help to 70 'divyangjan' in 70 talukas, spectacles to 70 people in each block, distribution of fruits in COVID-19 facilities, plasma drives and blood donation camps.

Also Read | Aurangabad: Unknown Caller Makes Video Call to Woman For Sexual Favours, Flashes Private Parts at Her.

A release said the party will organise 70 webinars to highlight the work and life of the prime minister, 70 saplings would be planted in each booth and cleanliness drives would be undertaken statewide as part of the celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)