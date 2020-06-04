India News | PM's Private Secretary Rajeev Topno Moves to World Bank

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Rajeev Topno, private secretary to the prime minister, has been appointed as senior advisor to the Executive Director, World Bank in Washington, a personnel ministry order said on Thursday.

Topno, a 1996 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, will have three years tenure, it said.

