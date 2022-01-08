Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): Amid the row over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, state minister Rajkumar Verka on Friday said that the route map was prepared by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and not by Punjab Police.

"In Punjab, 50 km of the border area is under the control of Border Security Force (BSF). So that area was under the control of BSF. The roadmap was prepared by SPG and not by Punjab Police. There was no crowd in his program. When Prime Minister got to know this, he decided to return," Verka told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 6 constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.

The moves come after the Home Ministry on Wednesday also sought a detailed report from the Punjab government over the security lapse.

The Home Ministry in a statement had then informed that it asked the state government to "fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action".

The action was taken after the Prime Minister's convoy, on his way to National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road reached a flyover where the road was blocked by some protestors.The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi landed at Bathinda Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, said the Home Ministry in its statement.

"When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours," the statement said.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to travel by road, after receiving the necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, mentions the statement.

"Around 30 kilometres away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors," it said.

"The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," reads the statement.

The Home Ministry said the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to the Punjab government. As per procedure, the Home Ministry said, they had to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready.

"Also, in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added. (ANI)

