Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): In view of the emergence of a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that they are preparing the hospitals for any kind of emergency but as of now there is nothing to panic.

"I told officers to look into all that. We also received guidelines from the Government of India. We have now told all our hospitals to be prepared - to just check the preparations, do some mock drills, see the availability of oxygen, beds, PPE kits and keep a lookout. Right now there is nothing to panic about, there is no such situation. Till further guidelines from the Government of India, we will wait. But we are keeping our hospitals prepared and letting people know about the situation," the Karnataka Minister told ANI.

Also Read | Lufthansa Munich-Bangkok Flight Diverted to Delhi After Mid-Air Ruckus Due to Husband and Wife Fight Onboard.

When asked about the Karnataka abortion racket, the state's Health Minister Rao said that they are going to put in some protocols to monitor the same.

"It is a very worrying thing for us that such kinds of things are happening. This is something that we can't tolerate. But it is also a social problem. People are going and getting their girl child aborted illegally through some fake clinics with fake doctors. We have told our people to pull up their socks and be more vigilant, inspect all the centres and hospitals and check for cases where they get information on these things. We have taken a very serious view of this and we are going to put in some protocols so that it is regularly monitored," Rao said.

Also Read | MCD Passed Resolution for 6,589 New Jobs for Security Guards and Cleaning Personnel, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has proactively reviewed and strengthened preparedness measures against respiratory illness in the country.

As per sources, the ministry has strengthened the preparedness through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In view of recent reports of a surge in respiratory illnesses in children in northern China, health departments in States and Union territories across the country have been put on alert.

"Multipronged surveillance for respiratory infections has been reviewed and strengthened through NCDC and ICMR systems," a source told ANI.

Sources further said that the Central government is keeping a close watch on developments in other countries too and is constantly in touch with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Recently, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to states/UTs' to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness against respiratory illnesses, as a matter of abundant caution.

"Notably, it is important in view of ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases," it said, underlining that there is "no need for alarm".

"Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated that there is no need for any alarm. In a letter by the Union Health Secretary to States and Union Territories, they have been advised to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures viz. availability of HR, hospital beds, drugs and vaccines for influenza, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits and reagents, functionality of oxygen plants and ventilators, infection control practices in health facilities, at a senior level", the ministry said.

All States and Union Territories have been advised to implement 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19', shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), the notification read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)