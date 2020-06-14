Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Poacher Arrested in Odisha, Leopard Skins Seized

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 12:34 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Poacher Arrested in Odisha, Leopard Skins Seized

Bhubaneswar, Jun 13 (PTI) The Odisha police on Saturday claimed to have busted a wildlife smuggling racket, after a poacher was arrested and two leopard skins seized from his possession in Nayagarh district.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the special task force conducted a raid in Ranpur area and caught the man with the leopard skins, STF Superintendent of Police, Prashant Kumar Bhoi, said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Around 30 pieces of leopard bones were also recovered from the accused, he said.

"Efforts are on to ascertain as to how the animals were killed," Bhoi said, adding, the hides and bones will be sent to a laboratory for examination.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The accused is suspected to be mastermind of the racket as he was planning to strike a deal to sell these, he said.

He has been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and the IPC, police said.

The STF had earlier busted an animal skin smuggling racket in Gania area in the district on June 8, and arrested two persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement