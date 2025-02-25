Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): The officials of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad City, along with Police Ramgopalpet, Secunderabad, apprehended seven ganja peddlers in the parking area of Junction Street Railway Station.

The police seized eight kgs and on further investigation, two consumers were also apprehended by the police.

Tamata Sanjay alias Tuna, Tamata Pavan alias Dambar, Jwala Deepanshu Kumar alias bad boy, Dappu Kiran Kumar, Koguru Naveen Kumar alias laddu, Muthu Krishna Rohith Kumar and Marpu Joel Vanshika alias smiley were the drug peddlers arrested by the police. On the other hand, Thota Harshavardhan and Dasari Dikshit Sai Kumar were arrested for consuming ganja, a press release said.

According to the release, accused Tamata Sanjay alias Tuna and Tamata Pavan alias Dambar are cousins and are registered as history sheeters in the Marredpally Police Station. Both of them have been involved in many criminal cases.

The main accused Sanjay planned to bring ganja from Araku and sell it in Hyderabad to earn money. He disclosed the plan to his cousin Pawan and his other associates cum peddlers named Jwala Deepanshu Kumar alias bad boy, Dappu Kiran Kumar, Koguru Naveen Kumar alias laddu, Muthu Krishna Rohith Kumar (also Financer) and Marpu Joel Vanshika alias smiley.

A Non-Bailable Warrant is pending against Tamata Pavan at the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court in Secunderabad and it pertains to a house burglary case at Bowenpally police station.

The apprehension was carried out by K.Saidulu, Inspector of Police, Srinivasulu Dasu, P.Gnanadeep, C.Raghavendra Reddy and the team of North Zone Task Force along with Sri T.Narsing Rao, SHO of Ramgopalpet police station, Secunderabad and his team. (ANI)

