Chandigarh [India], February 13 (ANI): A suspicious bomb shell was found near a junk shop in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala area, triggering immediate action from law enforcement and security forces.

Senior officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Udaypal, and Police Station Incharge Narendra Patial, along with the Bomb Detection Team and Operation Cell, promptly reached the scene, cordoning off the area to prevent any untoward incident.

The Army's Western Command also responded to the situation, with officials assessing the explosive device for safe disposal.

Narender, an Army official from Chandigarh Western Command, stated, "We were informed by the police that there is an unexploded ordnance here which could be used by the enemy or anyone else for any wrong purpose."

He added, "We received this information around 12:00 in the afternoon; we, along with our team, reached here and inspected the whole area. After checking, we have secured it so that we can transport it from one place to another. Whenever it is declared safe, then we will pick it up from there and take it in a swift package. It will be destroyed in the ground..."

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely while ensuring public safety. Security forces are investigating the origins of the shell and how it ended up in the area.

Earlier on February 8, a bombshell was discovered in a residential area in Chandigarh leading to a swift response from authorities and the area being cordoned off to prevent public access while the army has been called in to safely remove the shell.

Speaking to media, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rishi Kumar stated, "We only know that a dead shell has been found. The army will come here to remove it. The area has been cordoned off for safety and the general public has been prohibited... A scrap dealer found this in his old scrap. Cases like these have happened earlier as well. We got information at 9:30 am..." (ANI)

