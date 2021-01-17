New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Five dacoits and two others were arrested for robbing jewellery worth crores from a showroom in Delhi's Pitampura area and a car used in the commission of the crime was also recovered, said Delhi Police on Saturday.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Shankarm 23, Suraj, 30, Saleem, 29, Pitu, 26, Rahul and the receivers of stolen items were named as Mitu Shiekh, 24, Sanu Rehman, 25.

"On Thursday, unidentified persons came in a grey Honda City car and overpowered the guard at the Reliance Jewellers Showroom at gunpoint. They broke into the shop and looted jewellery items weighing 6.9 kg and fled," said police in a statement.

All the accused including the receivers of the stolen items have been arrested and the car has also been recovered. A case has been registered. The investigation is on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)