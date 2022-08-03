Noida, Aug 3 (PTI) The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Wednesday said they have arrested a man who allegedly harassed his wife for dowry and separated from her by pronouncing triple talaq.

The practice of instant divorce through triple talaq was banned by the central government in India in 2019.

Accused Ramees Raza, around 25 years of age, lives in Faridabad district of Haryana while his wife hails from Jewar in Greater Noida, UP, the police said.

"The accused had separated from his wife by pronouncing triple talaq on July 5 this year. He was also harassing his wife for dowry ever since their marriage," a police spokesperson said.

"On the basis of the wife's complaint, an FIR was lodged at the local Jewar police station and the husband arrested on Wednesday," the spokesperson said.

The FIR was lodged for dowry, assault and intimidation under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Charges were also invoked under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which declares the instant divorce granted by pronouncement of talaq three times as void and illegal, it said.

The law provides for imprisonment for a term up to three years and fine to the husband who practises instant Triple Talaq, the police added.

