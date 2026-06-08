India News | Police Arrest Two Criminals After Late-night Encounter in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Two criminals were injured and arrested during a late-night encounter with the police in the Rishikesh area, officials said.

According to the Dehradun SSP Promendra Dobhal, during a checking operation, police personnel attempted to stop two suspects riding a motorcycle with their faces covered. Instead of stopping, the suspects rammed through the police barricade and fled towards Shyampur.

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He informed that the police team pursued them, and the accused allegedly opened fire on the officers. In self-defence, the police retaliated, and both suspects sustained bullet injuries to their legs. Police recovered two country-made pistols, live cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

The SSP said both arrested suspects were wanted in connection with a recent firing incident in Rishikesh, in which they had allegedly shot and injured two individuals.

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The injured accused were shifted to a government hospital for treatment. Senior police officials visited both the encounter site and the hospital to review the situation and gather details of the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)