Chatra, Nov 16 (PTI) Police on Wednesday attached the house of CPI (Maoists) Commander Gautam Paswan in Jharkhand's Chatra district, an officer said.

The police attached the house of Paswan in Sonbarsa village, about 200 km from Ranchi.

Paswan, a member of Special Area Committee (SAC) of the outlawed outfit carry a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

Led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Avinash Kumar, a team from Rajpur police station jointly with Pratappur police initiated the action, the officer said.

The movable and immovable property was attached by police on the directive of a local court, the SDPO said, adding that the action was taken after Paswan did not surrender despite court order.

Kumar said police had earlier pasted a notice on the wall of Paswan's house and asked him to surrender but he did not pay heed to it, which led to attachment of his property.

