Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Police busted a prostitution racket that was operating out of a spa in Noida Sector 61's Shopprix Mall.

"We got information that prostitution is going on in this spa. Along with Mahila (woman) police team, we raided the spot and found prostitution taking place. Seven people, including customers, owner and manager, were taken into custody," R Singh, Additional DCP Noida told ANI.

"14 women have been detained, and are being questioned. Narcotic substances were also found," he said.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)