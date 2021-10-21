New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"On Police Commemoration Day, I join the nation in remembering the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed while retaliating a Chinese onslaught in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Springs area.

The nation will remain forever indebted to the police personnel and their families, the vice president said.

