Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A police constable riding a motorcycle died on Saturday after a Chinese 'manjha' got entangled in his neck, a police official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar told PTI that on Saturday, Chinese 'manjha' (kite thread) got entangled in the neck of police constable Shahrukh Khan (28), who was riding a motorcycle in Azizganj under the Kotwali police station area.

Also Read | What Is PAN Card Scam? Know How To Stay Safe As Scammers Target India Post Payments Bank Customers With Phishing Tricks.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College in a critical condition with his neck slashed and he died during treatment. Sagar said Khan was posted at the Police Line and was a resident of the Amroha district.

Sagar said that even after the ban on Chinese manjha, it is being sold secretly. He has formed a team and a campaign will be launched against those selling Chinese manjha secretly, he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Major Anti-Terrorist Operation Starts Along LoC in Akhnoor Sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)