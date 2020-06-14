Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Police Constable Dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:06 AM IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): A police constable in West Bengal, who was posted in Sealdah Traffic Guard area, died on Saturday of coronavirus.

"A Constable who was posted in Sealdah Traffic Guard and had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away," Kolkata Police said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

West Bengal has reported a total of 10,244 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

