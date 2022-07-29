Gurugram, Jul 29 (PTI) A police constable died while his friend was critically injured after a speeding vehicle hit their car on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal road (KMP) expressway in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Constable Ashok Kumar, a native of Subana village in district Jhajjar. He was deployed in the Pataudi police station area earlier.

His friend was identified as Akhil.

On Thursday, he also took a day off to bring his belongings and left at around 7 pm. It was around 3 am when police got the information about the accident.

Both were rushed to the civil hospital, Gurugram where the constable died during treatment while his friend is still being treated, said police.

The unidentified vehicle driver managed to flee away with his vehicle. An FIR has been registered at Farrukhnagar police station.

"We have lodged an FIR and are trying to identify the vehicle and driver. The accused driver will be nabbed as earliest possible," said inspector Jitender Kumar, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station.

