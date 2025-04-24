Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) The West Bengal Police on Thursday dismissed allegations made by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who claimed that two Kashmiris were involved in suspicious activities in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas.

Police clarified that the persons in question are engineers from Madhya Pradesh exploring business opportunities in the state.

In an official statement, the Baruipur Police District said the two persons —one Hindu and one Muslim—had installed a high-performance wireless network system on the terrace of their rented flat in Baruipur and dismissed the suspicion of the BJP leader of any suspicious activities.

"The two individuals, one of them a Hindu and the other a Muslim, both from Madhya Pradesh, rented a flat in Baruipur about three weeks ago. Engineers by profession, they were exploring business opportunities in pisciculture in West Bengal through a local friend. There is a simple Jiofibre network in their flat which is used by numerous citizens, with nothing suspicious about it," Baruipur Police clarified on X.

Police's clarification came after Adhikari posted a photo of a wireless network system disc on X, alleging that two persons from Kashmir were living in Baruipur and engaging in "suspicious" activities.

He also demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"It is unfortunate that some people choose to disseminate such inaccurate and potentially inciteful information through social media, instead of communicating it to a state or central agency. We expect citizens to exercise restraint and responsibility while using public platforms without jumping to any conclusions," police said.

They further emphasised the importance of proper channels for reporting suspicious activity.

"Information of this kind shared through social media handles defeats the very purpose. It also merits mention that any kind of public insinuation against any individual without verifying the facts is legally punishable," the statement added.

