Poonch/Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Police on Friday destroyed 18 hand grenades recovered from different locations during search operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The exercise was carried out on the directions of the court, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Mendhar, Niaz Ahmed said the grenades recovered in different cases were destroyed in Behri Rakh forest area in the presence of Tehsildar Gaurav Sharma.

"While fourteen grenades were recovered in 2020 from different areas, four were recovered in 2018," he said.

