Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Police raided 14 scrap yards under Kotwali police station limits here and recovered 30 vehicle engines, which were allegedly were stolen, officials said on Thursday.

Six scrap dealers were taken into custody following the seizure of the engines in Milan market on Wednesday evening, Assistant Superintendent of Police Krishan Bishnoi said.

It is alleged that the scrap dealers used to dismantle engines from stolen cars and sell them illegally, he said.

Further investigation is underway, Bishnoi said.

