India News | Police Detain MA Baby, CPI(M) Workers over Protest Against ED Raid on Vijayan

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Police on Wednesday detained CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby and several party workers during a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A scuffle broke out between police and CPI(M) leaders as they staged a demonstration over the searches. Police said the protesters were detained to maintain law and order and later released.

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CPI(M) leaders and workers also held a protest outside the ED office, condemning the raids in Keralam.

The central agency conducted searches at 10 premises in Keralam, including the residences of the former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

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On Wednesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters in Delhi against the agency's raids on the residence of former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The protest was led by CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby.

As per CPI(M), during the protest, Delhi Police detained the demonstrators. The detained accused included senior leader Brinda Karat, Polit Bureau members Ashok Dhawale, Mariam Dhawale and Vijoo Krishnan, Central Committee members Vikram Singh, and Delhi State secretary Anurag Saxena. More than one hundred protesters were also detained.

CPI(M), in its statement, said that M.A. Baby strongly condemned the action carried out by the ED under the direction of the central government and stated that the raid on Pinarayi Vijayan's residence was a politically motivated act of vendetta.

He pointed out that courts have repeatedly observed that Pinarayi Vijayan has absolutely no connection with the Exalogic case, yet the political witch-hunt against him continues unabated. He is now being targeted even for being Veena's father.

He further stated that such an action taking place immediately after Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan's meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi raises serious questions and appears to be a politically orchestrated drama.

Several individuals whose names reportedly appeared in the CMRL diary continue to hold important positions in the state government. However, while ignoring all of them, the continuous targeting of Pinarayi Vijayan further exposes the political vendetta behind these actions.

He said that the party has no intention whatsoever of obstructing any investigation process. However, the blatant misuse of central agencies by the central government for political targeting cannot be accepted. The party will mobilise people and organise strong protests across the country against the selective targeting of opposition leaders and the attacks on democratic rights.

ED conducted searches in 10 places in connection with the alleged fraudulent payments to Veena, Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, amid a Rs 182-crore money laundering probe into the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)