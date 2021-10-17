Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI): A member of a ganja-smuggling gang got injured in Visakhapatnam District of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday when a police team from Telangana opened fire at the gang when it tried to attack the team with deadly weapons, the police said. The incident happened in a forest area on the Andhra-Odisha border when the team from Nalgonda District of Telangana was carrying out an operation to nab some ganja-smugglers after arresting one, a key member of the gang, this morning, they said, adding that a police vehicle was damaged by the smugglers.

"Between 20 and 25 members of the ganja-smuggling gang tried to attack the team of 15 policemen with daggers, axes after hurling stones. Following this, the police fired in self-defence and one of the smugglers suffered a bullet wound in his thigh," a senior official of the Telangana police told PTI.

No one in the police team was injured, the official said.

He said over 20 people, some of them brokers, allegedly supplying the narcotics across the country from the border area, were caught in the last couple of days by the Nalgonda District police and thousands of kgs of ganja seized from them. As part of the continuing operation and to get hold of the connections and links of the smugglers, the police team was combing the border area when it was attacked, the official said. Over the past one month, the Telangana police said they have been carrying out a special drive against the smuggling after seizing huge quantities of ganja being transported in vehicles passing through the State to different parts of the country.

