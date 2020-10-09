Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) A bid to smuggle 100 kg poppy into Punjab from Kashmir was foiled on Friday with the arrest of man in Ramban district, police said.

During checking of vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police team intercepted a pickup truck at Banihal area and found the poppy in it, they said.

Gurvinder Singh, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and the consignment seized, the police said.

During preliminary questioning, Singh admitted that he was illegally transporting the poppy from Kashmir to Punjab, they said.

A case was registered at the Banihal police station and an investigation taken up, they added.

