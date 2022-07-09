Hyderabad, Jul 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against a police inspector here for alleged rape and criminal trespass, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, the woman lodged a complaint with the police that a case was registered against her husband in 2018 which was investigated into by CI Nageshwar Rao, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said in a release here.

Later, the same accused (complainant's husband) was hired by the inspector to work at his farmhouse as a monthly paid employee till February 2021.

One day, while the complainant's husband was working at the inspector's farmhouse, the complainant was forcibly brought to his agricultural land without the knowledge of her husband and the complainant informed the same to her husband.

Immediately her husband called the inspector over phone and warned him not to disturb his family and that he would inform his (inspector's) wife about his behaviour, it said.

Then, the inspector requested him to let go off the matter, it said.

Later, few policemen came to the complainant's house and took her husband to Taskforce office of police, beat him up and took pictures and videos of the complainant's husband and placed ganja packets in his hands.

He was threatened that a case would be registered against him if he tried to inform the inspector's family members about his advances towards the complainant.

On July 6, the inspector called the complaint stating that he found her husband's location to be his native place and asked her to fulfil his sexual desires and also used unparliamentary language, the release said.

The same was immediately informed to her husband and he returned from their native place.

On the night of July 7, the Inspector trespassed into the complainant's house, beat her and raped her, it said.

In the meantime, the complainant's husband reached there and attacked the Inspector with a stick.

The inspector threatened the complainant and her husband with a revolver and asked them to leave Hyderabad or else a brothel case would be filed against them.

He took them away in his vehicle towards Ibrahimpatnam here and on the way, they met with an accident.

The complainant and her husband managed to escape from the scene and complained to police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act.

Special teams were formed to arrest the absconding inspector and a report against him for taking departmental action by a competent authority was being prepared, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner said the inspector was suspended from service pending a detailed inquiry and investigation in view of the rape and arms Act registered against him.

