Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (Lucknow zone), speaking on preparations in the run-up to the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22. (Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, artificial intelligence-powered CCTV cameras have been installed in areas around the temple as a large number of visitors are expected to attend the ceremony, a top police official said on Saturday.

Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (ADG) (Lucknow Zone), told ANI that the police administration held a meeting with Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai in connection with the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Saturday.

"Ayodhya Police had a meeting with the authorities of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust regarding the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The motive was to gain the details of the sequence of the events...," ADG Mordia said.

"Police have been deployed and artificial intelligence-powered CCTVs have been installed in the whole district, areas around the Ram Temple and tent cities...," the top cop added.

The official added that the pilgrims visiting the city for the grand ceremony would not face any kind of inconvenience.

"Our manpower would be deployed in a way that no one would face any kind of problem...," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

