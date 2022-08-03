New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a challan to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally in central Delhi's Red Fort area, officials said.

Tiwari took to Twitter and said he will pay the fine.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

“Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you,” he tweeted.

A senior police officer said the challan has been issued to the MP for riding the motorcycle without a helmet, riding without a license and without a pollution and registration certificate.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Likely to Take Decision on Dearness Allowance Hike Soon; Check Details Here.

A separate challan has been issued to the owner of the two-wheeler, he said.

Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, on Wednesday took part in a motorcycle rally in Delhi that originated from the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The event sought to heighten a sense of patriotism among citizens while sending out a social message.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally came a day after the Union Ministry of Culture hosted a mega 'Tiranga Utsav' event on Tuesday to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)