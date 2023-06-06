Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) A senior police officer on Tuesday chaired a crime and security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi and directed for extra vigil to thwart attempts to revive militancy in the district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Mohd Suleman Choudhary also called for use of technology to monitor social media platforms allegedly being used to radicalise the youth.

The meeting was attended by Reasi SSP Amit Gupta, Additional SP Master Popsy, Katra Superintendent of Police Vipin Chandran and station house officer's of all police stations and other officials of the district, a police official said.

Addressing the meeting, the DIG exhorted officers to review the new trends of radicalisation and attempts to revive militancy in Reasi.

He stressed upon all officers to work hard, keep a track on the activities of over ground workers and former terrorists, including surrendered ultras, to keep a check on their activities and foil any nefarious design.

The DIG also called for use of technology to counter new trends in terrorism and monitoring of social media platforms which are being used to radicalise the local youth, the official said.

Choudhary also asked to take special care about the security of vital installations and religious places in view of the upcoming annual yatra to the 3,880-meter high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Police station-wise review of progress on crime investigation, inquests proceedings, crime against women, action against drug peddlers, bovine smugglers and other anti-national elements were discussed in the meeting, the official said.

Besides, progress of police stations on tracing of missing persons, absconders, solving of theft and burglary cases and execution of court process were also discussed, he added.

