Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Independence Day celebrations were held at Police Parade Grounds at Machilipatnam, the headquarters of Krishna district on Saturday.

Minister For Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy hoisted the national flag and received an honorary salute from the armed forces. Minister has given awards to the officials and employees who have shown the best performance.

District collector AMD Imtiaz, SP M Raveendranath Babu, Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu, MLAs Jogi Ramesh, Kaile Anil Kumar, Joint Collectors L Sivasankar, M Madhavi Latha and others attended the program. (ANI)

