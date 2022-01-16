Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) A police personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a security forces deployment in the city here on Sunday, officials said.

At about 7:20 pm, the terrorists hurled a grenade on a deployment of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Saraf Kadal area of the city, a police official said.

He said the grenade explosion caused injuries to police constable Mehraj Ahmad and a civilian, Sartaj Ahmad, a resident of Saraf Kadal.

The injured were shifted to the SMHS hospital, the official added.

