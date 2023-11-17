Nuh (Haryana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Police on Thursday said a complaint was received that stones were pelted at some women in Haryana's Nuh district, following which an FIR was registered.

"Some females were going for 'Kuan Poojan' and there has been a complaint that stones were pelted by some children from a madrasa," Narendra Singh Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police, Nuh, said.

The police appealed to people to maintain peace in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

"People from both communities gathered here in this regard...FIR is being registered...We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Relevant action will be taken. There have been no major injuries," the Superintendent of Police said.

Earlier, violence had broken out in Nuh during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram. (ANI)

