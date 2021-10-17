New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl from Delhi who was allegedly abducted by two people and sold off for Rs 60,000 was safely rescued from Rajasthan by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Crime Branch here, police said on Sunday.

A case of kidnapping was registered on September 16 after the girl went missing from her house in Delhi's Haidarpur here, they said.

The case was then transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) which as part of investigation met the relatives and friends of the victim, police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said the local enquiry revealed that the victim was in regular contact with a man named Neeraj Sonkar and a woman named Muskan.

"The duo took the minor girl to the house of their third associate -- a woman named Sheetal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra," he said.

"With Sheetal's help, they sold the minor girl to a man named Gopal Lal, a resident of Sikar in Rajasthan for Rs 60,000. Sonkar had got his share of Rs 30,000, while Sheetal had kept the other half," he said.

Police said they have recovered Neeraj's share of Rs 30,000 from his possession and further investigation revealed that Lal had reportedly bought the girl to marry her with his brother-in-law Daanvir, also a resident of Sikar.

The AHTU team along with the girl's brother first visited Agra and then Sikar and managed to rescue the girl from Lal's house in Sikar, he said.

Lal, Sonkar and the victim were brought to Delhi and handed over to Shalimar Bagh police station, officials said, adding that action according to the law will be taken against Sheetal and Muskan, the officer added.

The police said efforts are being made to trace Daanvir who is still absconding.

