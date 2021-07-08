New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A case has been registered by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police after it received a complaint about an unidentified group uploading photos of Muslim women on an app, police said on Thursday.

The Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

Delhi Police PRO, Chinmoy Biswal, said, "Acting on a complaint received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal regarding 'Sulli Deals' mobile application, a case under section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on Wednesday and investigation taken up."

He said notices have been sent to 'GitHub' app to share the relevant details.

The notice issued to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, Delhi Police had said, "The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognisance on media report of uploading of pictures of many girls on internet using a platform namely 'GitHub'.

"It has been reported that photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Sulli Deals' – on Sunday, July 4. Reportedly, Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women.".

According to media reports, the app came to light when people started sharing their pictures with the term 'Sulli deal of the day' on Twitter, the panel had said.

"Subsequently, many women had to leave social media platforms after their images got circulated. This is a very serious matter and constitutes cyber crime," the DCW had said.

