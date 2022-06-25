New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The police has registered an FIR after a Class 6 student for allegedly sharing an obscene video clip on a WhatsApp group used to share home work and other activities, police said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act after the minor boy who is a student of a government school in northeast Delhi, they said.

The school administration informed the police about the act following which the FIR was registered on June 8, they said.

The boy shared the obscene video clip on the WhatsApp group of their class. Both teachers and students are part of the group where information related to their activities and home work is shared, police said.

Objecting to the act, parents of several students as well as teachers took up the matter with the principal of the school.

A senior police officer said a complaint was received by the school principal and acting in it, an FIR was registered under the POSCO Act. The boy was later counselled by the police.

