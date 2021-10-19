Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Thane police on Tuesday registered a case against four people for allegedly gang-raping a 26-yer-old woman in Thane, informed the police.

As per the Thane police, the case has been registered at Kasarvadavali police station under sections 376, 376 (d), 377, 354, 420, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

No accused has been arrested in the case, informed the Police. (ANI)

