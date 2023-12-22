Police rescue five people after fire broke out at an apartment in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Police rescued five people after a fire broke out at an apartment in Panjagutta police station limits in Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

The official added there were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the blaze.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Daughter With Down Syndrome, Dumps Body in Well in Thiruvananthapuram, Arrested.

"The firefighters are on the spot. The police saved 5 people. The fire is under control. There were no casualties," said, Hyderabad district fire official, Srinivas Reddy.

A video shows a thick cloud of smoke emanating out of the apartment.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: Karnataka May Bring Back Coronavirus Guidelines in Schools, Bengaluru Reports 23 New Cases.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)