Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Gogunda police station of Udaipur district recovered 426 kg of poppy husk worth lakhs of rupees from a car on Sunday.

Gogunda police station officer Anil Bishnoi said, "On Sunday morning, during surprise check, a car broke the blockade and went ahead. After which the team of police chased it but the car driver and the occupants escaped leaving the vehicle on the highway."

During the search operation, 426 kg of poppy husk were found in 23 plastic bags kept inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been brought to Gogunda police station, said Bishnoi.

Gogunda police station officer Anil Bishnoi executed the action near the Gogunda highway toll block.

Police have registered the case under the relevant section and the search for the vehicle owner and the occupants has been started.

Notably, the smuggling of poppy husks frequently takes place on the Udaipur Pindwara highway, and many times there have been encounters with the police.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

