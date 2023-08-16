Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): The special operation group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police seized brown sugar weighted around 4.892kgs worth around 4 to 5 crores and arrested three persons on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused were identified as Rashid Sheikh, a resident of Kaliachak in Malda, and Durga Soren and Pradeep Munda, residents of Khoribari in the Darjeeling district. The police also seized four mobile phones and a van in connection with the case.

According to police, officers of SOG, a special officers group of Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) launched a hunt in the case after receiving a tip-off and nabbed three persons during a naka-checking on the eastern bypass under Bhaktinagar police station.

Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Commissioner, SMP said, the police team after getting source information carried out the operation near the eastern bypass area where they intercepted three persons with the smuggled drug.

The packet of drugs was found in a bag, kept inside the seat of a van weighing around five kg. It was coming from Malda and had a plan to sell it to a customer at Siliguri, Chaturvedi added.

In a separate case, Siliguri police also arrested two persons and seized 600grm of brown sugar this evening.

Both the cases have been lodged at the Bhaktinagar police station and Siliguri police station under the NDPS Act and the accused persons would be produced before the Siliguri court tomorrow morning. (ANI)

