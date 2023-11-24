Ranaghat (WB), Nov 24 (PTI) The police seized 11 gold biscuits valued at Rs 6.2 crore from a car in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday, an officer said.

Three persons who were in the car were arrested.

Also Read | Bill Signing ‘Delays’: Supreme Court Asks Kerala Governor to Go Through Order Copy on Punjab Guv Matter.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a car in Dhantala area and seized from inside it 11 gold biscuits weighing around 9.5 kg worth Rs 6.2 crore, the officer said.

The police have initiated a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Points Out Two Main Factors for Rising Pollution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)