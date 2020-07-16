Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): Police today in Siliguri have seized approximately 1 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 50 lakhs. A woman was arrested and the drugs were recovered from her possession.

The seizure of the consignment was made at the Shiv Mandir area in Matigara, Siliguri.

Police said they got a tip-off from a source which led to the arrest of the woman. Upon receiving the tip, the police prepared a team and waited at the Shiv Mandir area to nab the suspect.

Police are conducting further investigations into the matter. (ANI)

