Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police has set the speed limit for vehicles in various parts of the city.

The speed limit within the municipal area is 30 kilometres per hour and 20 kmph on sealed and restricted roads, police said.

Boards indicating the speed limit have been installed at different locations in the city, they added.

Police requested the public to follow the speed limit and drive safely.

