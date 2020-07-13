Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): A male labrador, named Leo, which served at the Mahabubabad district police headquarters here was on Sunday laid to rest with full police honours.

Department officials participated in the final rites of the sniffer police dog, which died here due to illness.

Leo had helped police in detecting land mines and claymore mines for 9.5 years.

DSP Janardan Reddy said,"Leo passed away on Sunday after suffering from a breathing problem for the past two days. We took it to a veterinary doctor, he had given the medicines. However, it died at around 5.30 AM. We performed its final rites with all respects. It is painful to lose Leo."

The dog was buried near the district police office. (ANI)

